Most plants that I abuse have the good grace to die. A few, though, cling to life, refusing to turn brown and crispy, but also refusing to grow or flower.
What do you do with a plant which just sits there? The easiest course of action is simply to wait. There is a saying about perennials and trees and shrubs that the first year they sleep, the second year they creep, the third year they leap. Some plants can take years to establish themselves. Clematis is a notorious laggard, and wisteria may need a decade to bloom, or it may take a decade and not bloom.
There are specimens which are just contrary and never produce flowers, and wisteria is famous for this. It is galling to wait season after season for something not to happen, so if you want a wisteria, be sure to get one from a quality nursery. They will guarantee that their stock has been propagated from a free flowering mother plant. This is not a purchase to cheap out on.
If you have an ornamental plant that has languished for a couple of seasons and still looks as if it just came out of the pot, consider moving it. Maybe it just isn’t comfortable where it is.
I had a Canadian ginger that lolled around for years, never putting out more than half a dozen leaves a season. I moved it and it was no happier. I moved it again and finally got it right. Now it has spread into a lush green mat and self seeded all around.
Each spot was just what it needed, according to the book. Rich loam, light shade. I have no clue why the third site was right, But sometimes plants dawdle because their conditions are clearly wrong.
This suggests another approach to the problem, a radical approach for some gardeners. Try to figure out what’s wrong. That means finding out what your reluctant plant needs.
And that means? That’s right: Look it up. That used to mean a book. Now it means Google. And not just the first hit on the first page. Check out several.
When you read, remember that what each writer says is only a starting point. What pleases a particular plant in the writer’s garden may be slightly different from what it needs in yours. Latitude, winds, winter snow cover, soil, and soil moisture can all vary and have their affect.
Then you have be honest and discerning about what you have in your yard.
If the books say that your plant needs full sun, and you glance out the window and see the sun shining on it, that may not be enough. Full sun means all day long. Two hours in the afternoon doesn’t hack it.
Sometimes you see “full sun” defined as at least six hours a day. The operative phrase here is “at least”. Many sun lovers will struggle on with six hours, but they won’t grow or flower well.
Soil can make a big difference. Woodland plants languish in clay and alpines hate damp spots. Gravelly soil will quickly leach out any food you add and starve the plants. Or bad pH can lock up fertilizer, no matter how much you apply.
Or maybe you just have a bad seed, like the runt of the litter. You’ve seen it in a row of seeds, where one or two are just not up to snuff, or in a “blind” rose cane that won’t bloom.
That’s a good excuse to go out and buy some new plants.
