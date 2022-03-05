A February that was cold as Februaries are supposed to be delayed my traditional February funk and rant. But a below normal start of March, which this year came in like a polar bear, has me even testier than usual. And I haven’t griped about global warming … I mean climate change for a while.
Punxsutawney Phil had to be dragged shivering from his burrow by four top hatted dignitaries last month to predict six more weeks of winter. No kidding. Warmists will tell you that weather is not climate, but they only say that when it is colder than usual. Any slightly worse than normal storm or rainfall or drought or wind or wildfire is trumpeted as proof of impending global disaster.
Right at the start, let me get this inconvenient truth off my chest. I do believe the climate is warming slightly. Humans may have some role in this. My reaction to this is: So what? Bring it on!
Where to start. I could go back to the little ice age which lasted for five hundred years before roughly 1850. Or I could go to 1895 when the New York Times reported that geologists were predicting another ice age. Or 1902 when the Los Angeles Times warned about melting glaciers and predicting their ultimate disappearance, long before the Interstates filled with gas guzzlers. This went on for some seventy years oscillating between tropics and tundra until finally settling on a tropic death for Earth.
Global cooling led the pack by a runny nose until the 1980s. Enter Jim Hansen and his hockey stick. People looked at the skyrocketing graph, launching like a space shot, without looking at the right hand scale, which was calibrated in tiny fractions of a degree. Maybe not quite doctored but misleading. Intentionally. The same graph calibrated in degrees shows temperatures almost flat over the same period. Don’t bother showing that to a true believer. It’s like RussiaRussiaRussia, long proven to be a lie but still believed by many.
Since the 1960s there have been frequent dire predictions and brief time frames about the imminent death of the Earth by 1970, 1980, 1990. Nations will be underwater and crops will fail; there will be famine. The most recent one is for annihilation in twelve years, but that was a couple of years ago; the clock is ticking. But Obama just bought beachfront property.
Are temperatures rising? Yeah, probably. Is it because of our cars? Maybe, some. Can we stop it? Nope. We are already more green than most countries, and China is building coal plants by the hundreds. We would be doing even better if the government stopped restricting fracking.
So here’s the question. Do we drastically overhaul the economies of all the advanced nations in the world based on maybe and some? Do we really think we can control the world’s climate?
Should we? Sure, within reason. We don’t know what is happening, we don’t know what will happen, we don’t know what effects our measures will produce. There is good reason to proceed with caution.
You have probably never heard of a volcano named Toba. It blew 70,000 years ago with an eruption 1,000 times more powerful than Vesuvius and severely disrupted the climate for six years or more. It nearly wiped out the nascent human race; estimates are that there were no more than 40 breeding pairs of us afterwards. And Mount Tambora in 1815, a minuscule fraction of Toba, gave us a year without summer.
Ignored by the climate scaremongers is that warmer may very well be better. Georgia once grew oranges. Winter wheat farms might expand a few miles north. And frankly if my Zone 5B garden became a Zone 6A garden, I’d be delighted.
