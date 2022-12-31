Hamilton-Gibson Productions is beginning its 2023 Season with a Winter Theatre Arts Camp for students who live in the Northern Tioga School District and attend public or private schools or are home schooled.
The after school camp for fourth through tenth graders will run from Thursday, Jan. 12 through Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Elkland Auditorium at Clark Wood Elementary School, 110 Addison Hill Road, Elkland, PA 16920.
The camp is free and will end with a dazzling production of the wildly popular musical “CATS: Young Actors Edition,” a one-hour adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical. at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5 in the Elkland Auditorium. Admission is Pay-What-You-Can.
To get a copy of the invitation sheet to be in the cast of “CATS” go to the Hamilton-Gibson website at hamiltongibson.org or call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com to request one.
The audition form is on the back of the invitation sheet and must be filled out and signed by a parent or guardian and the camper and turned in by Jan. 6 to the school office, mailed to the Hamilton-Gibson office at 29 Water Street in Wellsboro, PA 16901 or emailed to hamgib@gmail.com.
The deadline to register for the free camp is Friday, Jan. 6. For more Information and a registration form, contact the Hamilton-Gibson Productions office at 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com, or view the website at hamiltongibson.org or go to the individual school offices.
