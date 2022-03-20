Healing Our Environment Through Restoration

Reprinted from Forest Fridays- A DCNR publication
Yesterday, the Bureau of Forestry was treated to a very inspiring presentation by Dr. Donald Leopold, who presented the keynote address to cap our 2022 Winter Management Conference.
The theme of restoration was intertwined throughout his talk, which touched on a multitude of environmental ills, from loss of biodiversity, to water pollution, to Climate Change, and beyond.
One idea that stood out to me was the sheer abundance of opportunity that exists in this realm. For example, Dr. Leopold said there are over 40,000 abandoned sites in Philadelphia and over 20,000 in Pittsburgh, offering a wealth of parcels which could eventually become local parks, “agri-hoods”, or similarly beneficial green spaces.
I get the same idea when I see highway interchange areas choked with invasive species, denuded streambanks on farms, barren sedimentation ponds around developments, and vast lawns around industrial complexes. One can choose to see this as a negative, but opportunities for restoration are almost endless in Pennsylvania.
It’s hard to argue with the success of such targeted restoration efforts. One restoration effort of particular interest in Dr. Leopold’s address was the case of a former industrial site left so polluted that its “soils” grew essentially nothing. The appearance of the ground was that of a gray “mud-cake”, whose pH was so alkaline that an initial planting to reclaim the site was unsuccessful.
Undeterred, a subsequent, different approach using carefully selected plants and fertilizer yielded a far different outcome. Today, the site is home to a rare native plant community, which undoubtedly is habitat for a unique set of fauna.
Admittedly, it is sometimes hard to hold an optimistic view of our environmental trajectory. It seems at times that the only news is bad news when we hear about our natural world, which can propel even the staunchest environmental advocates into apathy and despair. It could be easy to dismiss the success story mentioned above as “just one area” or “a drop in the bucket”. But what if that one success story is
so inspiring that causes a cascade of similar successes? I must believe that this is, whether intentional or not, the greatest potential accomplishment of works like those of Dr. Leopold and his volunteers.
In this still relatively new year, let us all take a page from Dr. Leopold’s story. Let us reaffirm our charge as natural resource healers, restoring our lands and inspiring others, one small step at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.