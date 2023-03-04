When grandson Kayle was five and under, he spent many hours with me in my office. Yet, he was always quite sure that he was big enough to go to school. To help make up for his “not-quite-old-enough” to go, I let him use my old computer which was set up right next to my new one. So long as Kayle stayed on his own keyboard, we got along fine. The problem came when he would reach over and push one of my keys, asking, “Grandpa, what does this do?” Usually no harm was done because every computer is equipped with a special key to remedy such situations; it is called the “escape key” (upper left-hand corner). In fact, when you do end up lost in the “computer land of Oz,” or what I call “lost in cyber space,” the escape key will still often work to get you back home to Kansas! It’s almost as good as tapping your heels together three times and repeating, “There’s no place like home.”
A few years ago, Nancy Reagan reminded the American people that the human brain also has a built-in escape key. The key is labeled “no.” The “no” code sends a message to the central processing unit (CPU) of the brain. Nancy suggested that we “just say no!” Of course, when she did, intellectuals gathered together on TV talk shows and in university classrooms to talk about this earth-shattering suggestion. Some were disappointed that they hadn’t thought of it themselves, while others were sure that it was too simple to work. Personally, I thought simplicity was the strength of her plan. Let’s face it, most plans are too complicated to work. Furthermore, they are unlikely to accomplish wide social good because they require the help of a highly trained therapist. Sure, there is the fact of addiction --but, that misses the point. “No” is the word a person needs, to keep from getting addicted (or pregnant) in the first place!
To be sure, all therapeutic interventions are based on the idea that choice is possible. Glasser (1981) wrote, “we both choose the world we want and choose the behavior that is our attempt to move the real world closer to the in-the-head world we want.” No serious therapist would want to give up the idea that his or her client has the power to choose! Change always begins with a choice.
The good thing about Nancy’s plan was that, since it depended on the individual, rather than limited and costly professional resources, it allowed for widespread, self-administered interventions. It was based upon sound therapeutic process. When faced with self-defeating thoughts or desires, Egan (1986) suggests that the client yell to him or herself internally, “Stop!” For too many years now, we have been told that the “escape key” is broken. Yet, from my own experience, the escape key does work most of the time. If it fails, hit “cancel,” or try the “C” on the top right corner of your calculator for “clear.” Nancy was not the first to recommend the “escape key;” the Bible says, “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7). If you give up on “no,” just what do you plan to replace it with? Don’t be so quick to say that none of this works; just try to imagine where we would be if it weren’t for the millions, upon millions of people who did “just say no.” Hey! I just lost 15 pounds doing just that. I mean, that’s better than nothing --right?
