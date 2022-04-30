Happy Birthday for Saturday, April 30, 2022:
You have a strong sense of inner peace. You also have a strong appreciation of beauty. You are grounded, and you live in the present. You love your creature comforts. This year it’s important to work to create a solid base for yourself and your family, not only for now but in the future.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This is a feel-good day! You have a warm feeling in your tummy. You’re happy to be alive, and you feel optimistic about your future. With good reason, because lucky Jupiter enters your sign in two weeks to stay until the end of October. Major blessing for you! Tonight: You might find money.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH This is a beautiful day to enjoy the warm friendships of others. You will love hanging out with good friends. You also will enjoy your involvement in clubs and organizations, because everyone is in an upbeat mood and glad to see each other. “Hail fellow, well met!” Tonight: A surprise!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH This is the perfect day to make your pitch to the boss or anyone in a position of authority, including your parents or the police, because you will be well received. People are ready to favor you and grant your wishes. “A boon, kind sir. A boon!” Tonight: Restless.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Travel plans are exciting today! This is because you want to do anything that you can to expand your horizons and experience more of the world. Enjoy meeting people from other cultures. If possible, break free of your rut and do something different! Tonight: An unusual encounter.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH This is a marvelous day for business and commerce. In fact, it’s so good, very likely, money, gifts and advantages will come to you today. Some of you might even receive an inheritance. It’s the perfect day to ask for a loan or mortgage. Tonight: Heed authority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and friendly today, because Venus is lined up with Jupiter, which is double good fortune! Enjoy the company of others. Enjoy meeting members of the general public. Tonight: Plans change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH This is definitely your year to discover opportunities to get a better job or improve your existing job. Likewise, you can improve your health. Today is probably one of the most optimal days of the year for you to attain this. Be open to opportunities. Tonight: Check your finances.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Make plans to socialize, because this is a fun-loving, playful day! Enjoy fun activities with children. Enjoy sports events. Get out and have fun with your friends. This is also a wonderful, romantic day — a great day for a date. Enjoy the arts. Tonight: Surprise from a friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Home, family and your personal life are highly favored today. This is the perfect day to invite family over for a barbecue or some good food and drink. Not only is this a wonderful day to socialize, it’s also a great day to explore real estate opportunities! Tonight: Check on your pet.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You are in a marvelous frame of mind today, which is why you will enjoy all your encounters with others. Basically, happy people attract happy people. Not only are you in a positive frame of mind, you have great hopes for your future. Enjoy schmoozing! Tonight: Be vigilant about kids.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Financial opportunities abound today, which is why you must be on the lookout for ways to boost your income or get a better paying job. If shopping, many of you will buy beautiful things that truly please you. Ka-ching! Tonight: Home routine changes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH In many ways, this will be one of the best days of the year for you, because both Venus and lucky Jupiter are lined up in your sign. This makes you optimistic, eager and outgoing. You’ll be friendly with everyone. Romance will sizzle. It’s a great day to celebrate! Tonight: Expect the unexpected.
BORN TODAY
Actor Sam Heughan (1980), actress Kirsten Dunst (1982), actress Gal Gadot (1985)
