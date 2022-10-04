Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.