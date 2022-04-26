Kali’s Mission has had a busy start to their 2022 trap, neuter return program (TNR). So far this season they have spayed/neutered 31 cats from different areas. Twenty cats were trapped on the Old Stage Coach Road, 1 cat on the Rummerfield road near Wyalusing, and 10 cats in Jackson’s Trailer Court in Wysox. A spokesperson for the mission reports that they are scheduled to do their first trapping of the season in Towanda Borough this week.
The cats are spayed/neutered and given a rabies vaccine. The vaccine helps to reduce the spread of the horrible rabies virus. Once they have been spayed/neutered, they are returned to the area where they came from. The reason for this is because they are feral (not adoptable) and living in the wild is the only life they know.
The spay/neuter helps to reduce the number of kittens born homeless. One cat can have four or more litters per year. Each litter can produce four to five kittens. Using this formula, one cat can have 16 kittens per year (or more). Multiply that by 100 cats and there ends up being approximately 1,600 kittens in one year. To date, since starting in 2019, Kali’s Mission has spayed/neutered 215 cats. By doing this they have prevented approximately 4,300 kittens from being born homeless.
Kali’s Mission is a 501C3 non-profit group who operates using donations from the community and is also supported by a grant from the United Way of Bradford County. If anyone is interested in supporting this program, they can send donations to Kali’s Mission, 306 William St. Towanda PA 18848. For those who are not able to support Kali financially, they also have a sneaker recycling program called Got Sneakers. Sneakers that are collected are sent to be recycled. This program helps raise funds for Kali’s Mission, keeps gently used sneakers out of the landfill and helps those in need in other countries. Anyone who would like to donate sneakers can call (570) 265-3367 and someone will make arrangements to pick them up.
