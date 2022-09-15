Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) has served Bradford County and the area of the old Pennsylvania 12th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives since he won a special election for the post in 2019. Now he is being recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his work in Congress addressing the needs of farmers.
On Saturday at the annual county farm bureau meeting, Keller will be presented with the Friend of Farm Bureau Award by the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau. The award is given each congressional session by the American Farm Bureau to one congressperson who Farm Bureau feels has worked to serve farmers through legislation and other matters.
According to Bradford County Farm Bureau President Barbara Warburton, its an award well deserved.
“Since he took office he’s always been available when we needed to contact him,” Warburton said.
Keller had often sold himself to constituents as pro-business, and had advocated for measures supported by Farm Bureau and farmers at large, such as different labeling for plant-based ‘milks’ and pushing to reintroduce whole milk into school lunches.
Keller will be leaving Congress at the end of his term, having been drawn out of the 12th congressional district in redistricting and choosing not to challenge Dan Meuser for the area now in the PA 9th congressional district.
State representatives Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68) as well as representation from the Bradford County commissioners are expected at the event.
