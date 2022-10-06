Lady Trojans team up to help fight cancer

EAST TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans soccer team presented a donation to Kids Can’t Fight Cancer alone at halftime of Wednesday’s Pink-Out Game against Williamson.
The money will benefit Sydney Taylor, a 2022 Troy graduate and standout athlete for the Lady Trojans, who is currently fighting cancer.
“It’s always a great feeling when we get asked to appear for a check presentation, because our communities are small, but they always come together to fight the common fight,” said Michelle Ward of KCFCA, “They’re always there to help any family in need.”
KCFCA provides families of kids battling cancer with financial support such as gas cards and grocery cards or covering utility bills or copays,
“We just try to help with any need they may have financially, or if they just need support,” Ward said.
Ward’s son Timmy, a graduate of Canton High School, is a cancer survivor and now plays football at Rutgers.
Troy girls soccer coach Wayne Pratt noted how the Troy and Canton communities join together to fight for the cause.
“The one thing that Troy and Canton both do is unite for our community. We united for Timmy Ward, and this year it’s one of our own here in Troy,” he said. “We’re one big family and one big community that enjoys supporting our athletes and our scholars. Whatever it takes, both communities are there to help.”
Though Taylor did not play soccer for the Lady Trojans, Pratt made clear the impact she had on the players on the team.
“I never got the opportunity or the privilege to coach Sydney, but she was a phenomenal athlete in multiple sports,” he said. “Most of the girls out on the field playing now played with her during her four years of her career. If any student deserves to get back what they’ve put into the community, Sydney is one of them.”
