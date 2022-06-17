CANTON — “He said his goal in life was to get a college degree and come back to Canton and teach. And he did that,” June Wynne said to a rapt crowd at the unveiling of the Jefferey J. Wynne Memorial Library at the Canton High School.
A Canton native, Jefferey Wynne came from a long line of service to the community of Canton. His mother June was a teacher at Canton Area School District, his father Jerome was a school bus driver. He, along with sister Jeannine and brother Joseph, followed in their mother’s footsteps and became teachers.
Wynne eventually did return to Canton in 2005, first as a tutor and then as a full-time teacher, where he taught freshman English to thirteen years of students.
Mr. Wynne’s commitment to students reached new levels when, in 2008, he returned to teaching after undergoing a heart transplant. Wynne would often tell his students that he ‘died’ three times on the table, saying that instead of “You Only Live Once” for him the saying was “You Only Live Four Times.”
His dedication to students led him to become the advisor to Canton’s chapter of the National Honor Society and coach of the Scholarship Challenge Team each year. His passing in May 2019 led then-Choice Radio owner Chuck Carver to dedicate the fall 2019 Scholarship Challenge season in Wynn’s honor.
“Just a beloved human being who had been part of the challenge for at least 20 years and probably longer than that,” said Chuck Carver.
Wynne’s dedication to his students left an impression on the last freshman English class he taught, the newly graduated Class of 2022.
Representatives from the class had lobbied the Canton School District Board of Education in April to name the high school library in honor of Wynne. The board ultimately voted unanimously to name the library in Wynne’s honor.
All this led to the gathering Thursday of community members, alumni, school board members, the Canton High School principal, and Wynne’s family in the hallway outside the library.
High school principal Donald Jacopetti originally greeted everyone, mentioning a time when he, Mr. Jacopetti, had been a new teacher at North Penn Mansfield when Wynne had pulled him into Wynne’s classroom to introduce Jacopetti to the entire class.
“That’s just the kind of person he was,” Jacopetti recalled.
Jacopetti would later recount that, as opposed to pulling a senior prank, the senior class had decided to leave behind a senior legacy.
Class of 2022 President William Gowin also addressed the crowd, saying his classmates had fond memories of Wynne’s classes and they felt his legacy should live on after they graduated Canton.
Wynne’s sister Jeannine, brother Joseph, mother June, and father Jerome were in attendance along with several classmates of his.
Jefferey Wynne’s brother Joseph pulled down a Canton Warriors flag, displaying the new bronze plaque outside the library, forever memorializing the teacher who meant so much to so many.
