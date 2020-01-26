Response to John Ferri LTE of 1/20/20
GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY! This is the lynch mob mentality of the Trump hating socialist Democrats about a phone call even before a trial is held and all the exculpatory evidence is presented.
All of their inane/insane chanting is based on Democrat held secret meetings where no GOP witness were allowed, no cross examination was allowed, and no president lawyers were allowed. Then they held hearings where again they did not allow any GOP witnesses and all of the socialist democrat witnesses were non-fact witnesses. Their “witnesses” had second- and third-hand info, at best, NO FIRST-HAND KNOWLEDGE, coupled with their “presumptions, assumptions, conjectures, and interpretations” (NO FACTS) of what they heard from someone who heard it from someone, etc. Even their main source whistleblower who was kept hidden and not allowed to be questioned was not a FACT witness as he was coached by Adam Schiff as to what to say based upon third hand hearsay.
Let’s look at some FACTS. We have the transcript. The several FACT participants in the call including the president of the Ukraine and another chief Ukrainian official said there was no pressure, no quid pro quo. The funds were released 19 days before the fiscal year deadline without quid pro quo. Yes, there was a slight hold up because the Ukraine government was in a transition and President Trump wanted to be sure this money was not going to previously known corruption. President Trump additionally gave the Ukrainians deadly weaponry to deter Russian aggression. Remember, Russia invaded Ukraine under the Obama/Biden watch, and Obama refused to give the Ukrainians the approved and much needed weapons to fight off the Russia tanks.
Now the Dems want the Senate to call more witnesses. WHY? Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler have already declared they have undisputed, unquestionable, unrefuted evidence to remove President Trump from office. We’ll see.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.