The Demise of Democracy
On Oct. 28, the Wall Street Journal published a letter to the editor written by former President Trump, in which he recounted lie after lie about the 2020 election in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, 70% of registered Republicans believe these lies and believe the election was stolen. Our Democracy is on shaky ground and may not endure the constant barrage of mis-information regarding elections including here in Pennsylvania.
I sincerely wish students of history will speak out and help us better to understand the basic foundation of our democracy is voting and when there are constant attempts to question past elections without supporting facts, our Democracy is in peril. Here are some facts about PA and the 2020 election.
First, we have 4 million registered Democrats and 3.5 million registered Republicans. Second, Donald Trump won in 2016 by 44,000 votes and lost in 2020 by 80,000 votes. The majority of the election officials served in both elections. Third, this was the first election in more than 20 years when two Republicans won statewide elections, Treasurer and Auditor General. Fourth, this is the first time in recent history when anyone won a statewide office from Bradford County and Stacy Garrity won by 52,000 votes while being outspent $1.8 million to $202,000. Fifth, Timothy DeFoor became Auditor General with a margin of 209,000 votes. The only Republican candidate to lose statewide was Trump. Sixth, Republican state senators went to Arizona to watch their “sham audit.” This audit showed nothing. The Republican head of the State Senate is now considering doing a similar one in Pennsylvania with taxpayer dollars. When will this ever end?
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.