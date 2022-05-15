Library News: Week of May 16 th -21st, 2022
Kids’ Crafts will be held on Tuesday, May 17 th . Drop in from 3-4:30PM to make fork-painted tulips. All ages are invited.
On Thursday, May 19 th at 10AM, Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about farms.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at (570)888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, May 20 th at 10AM & 11AM. We will read stories about farms, sing songs, and make a craft. We will also play with blocks after the 11AM storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
Join us for Girls Night out on Thursday the 26 th of May at the Sayre Theatre to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era! Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Spalding Memorial Library and they include admission, a small drink, and a small popcorn. We invite you to arrive at 6:15PM to try your hand at winning themed door prizes and raffle baskets! Walk the red carpet in your best dress and fancy hats! Viewing starts at 7PM, we can’t wait to see you! If you have any questions please call the Library at 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions!
