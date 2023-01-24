Spalding Memorial Library’s Hotspot funding has been extended until November. The library, along with eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the library if you have any questions at (570) 888-7117.
Latest News
- Senators to grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
- EnergyCAP expands offering to include financial-grade carbon accounting
- NCNW HIRES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO: Lauded Civil Rights Organization Changes Governance Structure First Time in 88-Years
- FACELIFTS ONDEMAND – Look Years Younger Naturally with Facial Fitness Expert Cynthia Rowland
- Defense leads Athens girls past Sayre
- Athens boys can't complete comeback against Wellsboro
- Tom Young, 85
- Lynda Dian Northrup Ayers, 73
Most Popular
Articles
- Lyle A. Mattocks, 52
- Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
- Charges dismissed against five defendants in “Operation Jet Sweep”
- Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro loosens his predecessor’s notoriously strict gift ban for top officials
- Kenneth Neil Cooke, 83
- Roxanna Mae (Shedden) Miller, 53
- Sally Ann Bartron Rosencrance, 86
- Alex Dunne, 81
- Tom Young, 85
- Katherine F. (Schwartz) Wickey, 79
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.