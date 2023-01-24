Spalding Memorial Library’s Hotspot funding has been extended until November. The library, along with eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the library if you have any questions at (570) 888-7117.