Spaulding Memorial Library
The library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and will reopen on Dec. 27 at noon.
The library will close early on Dec. 29 (5 p.m.) and will reopen on Dec. 30 at 9 a.m.
The library will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 and will reopen on Jan. 3.
The Threads Group meets on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. The group is open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
