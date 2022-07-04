For years local agricultural producers have made use of the financial services, such as loans, business consultation, and farm succession planning, provided by AgChoice Farm Credit.
The lender has offices around the state, with one in North Towanda. Now, AgChoice is merging with another agricultural lending service, MidAtlantic Farm Credit, to greatly expand their service area.
The new entity will be known as Horizon Farm Credit and will have 25 offices across five states, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The merger was voted on and approved by membership of each association in May.
Former MidAtlantic Farm Credit CEO Tom Truitt said the name Horizon is indicative of the new organization’s optimism toward the future of agriculture.
“The merger of these two highly respected and successful Associations strengthens our commitment to agriculture and our rural communities,” Truitt said in a statement.
Horizon Farm Credit’s stated goal is to ‘to support rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services, today and tomorrow’. Offices of the company will be closed from July 1 through July 4 to help transition from two organizations to one.
Those looking for more information can visit horizonfc.com.
