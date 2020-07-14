With the loss of four starters from a team that finished 12-5 in dual meets in 2019-20, the Lycoming College wrestling has restocked with a group of six incoming grapplers, including state champion Cameron Wood (Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area), head coach Roger Crebs announced on Monday, July 13.
The group features five wrestlers that reached their respective state tournaments during their careers, with four doing so in Pennsylvania (Chase Chapman (Philipsburg, Pa./Philipsburg-Osceola), Wiley Kahler (Pottsville, Pa./Nativity BVM), Clayton Royer (Centre Hall, Pa./Penns Valley Area) and Wood and one in Maryland (Hunter Charles (Chestertown, Md./Queen Anne’s County)).
The group adds depth in the lowerweights with three that can fit into the mid-weights between 141 and 157, one in the 125 or 133-pound weight classes, and two upperweights with one set to wrestle at 197 pounds and one at heavyweight.
Lycoming returns six starters, including two that placed at the NCAA Southeast Regional in 2020, with junior Connor Fulmer (Elysburg, Pa./Southern Columbia) finishing fourth at heavyweight and freshman Gable Crebs (Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area) taking seventh at 184 pounds.
Complete Incoming Class
Chase Chapman, 141, Philipsburg, Pa./Philipsburg-Osceola - A four-year letterwinner at Philipsburg-Osceola … a two-time state qualifier, placing eighth as a senior at 138 pounds … earned all-area honors from both the Altoona Mirror as a sophomore and Clearfield Progress News as a senior … won a district title as a sophomore at 120 pounds and was a four-time placewinner at the event … finished second in the region at 132 pounds as a junior and sixth as senior at 138 … posted a 107-46 career record, winning a career-high 32 matches as a senior … won at least 20 bouts in all four years of career … also a three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and cornerback on the football team … caught 21 passes in career for 226 yards and a touchdown … had 74 career tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended
Hunter Charles, 149/157, Chestertown, Md./Queen Anne’s County – A four-year letterwinner at Queen Anne’s County … a three-time state qualifier and a four-time regional and league placewinner … posted a 122-50 career record, notching two 30-win seasons and four 25-win campaigns … finished third in regional at 138 pounds as a senior to earn a trip to states, finishing year 34-13 … also finished third at league championship … went 33-14 and finished fourth in regional at 132 pounds as a junior … placed sixth in region and third in league at 120 pounds as a sophomore … finished third in regional and placed fifth in league as a freshman at 113 pounds … also a three-year letterwinner in football.
Wiley Kahler, 125/133, Pottsville, Pa./Nativity BVM – A four-year letterwinner in wrestling at Pottsville Area … posted a 112-43 career record, winning 25 or matches three times in career … went 34-10 as a senior, winning a district title at 126 pounds, finishing second in the region and earning a state tournament bid … named to the Pottsville Republican Herald’s all-area team … placed sixth in the district and went 29-11 as a junior.
Clayton Royer, 149, Centre Hall, Pa./Penns Valley Area – A four-year letterwinner in wrestling at Penns Valley Area … posted a 122-41 career record, winning 30 or matches in each of his last three years … a four-time district placewinner and two-time all-league selection … went 35-9 as a senior at 138 pounds, finishing second in the district and third in the region to earn a trip to the state tournament … also finished second in the district with a 33-8 record as a 132-pounder as a junior, took fourth with a 30-10 record at 132-pounds as a sophomore and finished sixth in the district and went 24-14 as a freshman.
Remy Weinstein, 197, Newtown, Pa./Council Rock – A two-year letterwinner at Council Rock North … also earned a letter as a thrower on the track and field team and three as a tight end and safety with the football team.
Cameron Wood, 285, Montoursville, Pa./Montoursville Area – A four-year letterwinner at Montoursville Area … won a state title at 220 pounds as a senior, earning Sun-Gazette’s Wrestler of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year honors … a three-time state qualifier, two-time region champion and two-time section champion … a four-time section placewinner and three-time district and region placewinner and a two-time state placewinner … went 144-38 in career, winning 40 matches in both his last two years … went 47-3 as a senior at 220 pounds, winning section, district, region and state titles, posting a 4-3 win over Wilson Area’s Kolby Flank in the title match … went 42-6 as a junior, winning section and region titles and placing fourth in the state … earned bid to state tournament as a sophomore after going 37-11 and placing third in the region … also a two-year letterwinner as a defensive end and tight end in football … had 12 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns as a senior at tight end and posted 57 tackles, 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss two forced fumbles and seven passes defended as a defensive end to earn Sun-Gazette’s Defensive Lineman of the Year and all-state honors … earned all-state honors as a junior after posting eight sacks and recording at least one tackle for loss in each of his last seven games, helping the team to a district title … also earned two letters in baseball, helping team to two district titles, notching a walk-off single in the ninth inning of district title game as a junior … team reached state semifinals his junior year.
