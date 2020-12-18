WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – First responders from five local fire departments battled a treacherous winter conditions to rescue a man stuck on a ledge in Wyalusing Township Wednesday night.
The first flakes of a predicted large scale snow storm started to fall around 1 p.m. and the Wyalusing Volunteer Fire Department received a call at approximately 3:45 p.m. reporting that Wesley Ballard, whose age was unknown by Wyalusing Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Conner, had attempted to climb an area of the Wyalusing Rocks.
According to Conner, Ballard climbed “a couple hundred feet” up the rocks before the terrain became too slippery for him to proceed.
Conner explained that local fire departments including Wysox, North Towanda, Wilmot and Athens Borough assisted Wyalusing with rope rescue equipment and trained personnel.
First responders fought increasingly slippery conditions as snow continued to fall rapidly while they repelled over the ledge, arrived at the scene from the bottom of the cliff, and one local “very experienced rock climber” scaled the ledge to assist with the rescue, according to Conner.
The rope rescue took nearly six hours to complete and was finished around 9 p.m.
Ballard was rescued and transported to a hospital but had no physical injuries to Conner’s knowledge. No first responders were harmed in the rescue.
“I would like to thank all the members of the Wyalusing Fire Department for the excellent work and also all the mutual aid departments that came in with the gear and training to make an extreme rescue like this,” Conner stated.
