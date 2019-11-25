CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Mansfield University women’s basketball team fell to 13th-ranked California University of Pennsylvania, 70-42 on the road in PSAC action on Sunday, Nov. 24.
The Mounties (2-4, 0-2 PSAC) fell behind 25-10 after the first quarter and could not make up ground throughout the contest. Mansfield, though, got stronger as the game went along, improving the scoring differential in each period against the unbeaten Vulcans (7-0, 2-0 PSAC).
The Mounties outrebounded the Vulcans 40-34, while improving their field goal percentage from 33 percent (8-of-24) to 40 percent (10-of-25) in the second half.
Freshman Jasmine Hilton led the Mounties’ offense with 10 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor. Freshman guard Jasmine Perez pulled in a career-high 10 rebounds to go with five points. Juniors Kira Merritt and Paige Whitfield each contributed nine points with Whitfield adding six rebounds and Merritt dishing out four assists.
The Vulcans transition game made the difference as California outscored the Mounties 16-0 on the break. Olivia Hudson led all scorers with 11 points for the Vulcans.
The Mounties return to Mansfield after a brief Thanksgiving break when they host Roberts Wesleyan College in Decker Gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
