Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Light snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.