Brian Barto, 49, of Wyalusing to Kristi Lee Teel, 44, of Wyalusing.
Todd Wenrich, 44, of Sayre to Lydia Martin, 41, of Sayre.
Todd Billingsley, 33, of Tunkhannock to Alyssa Hicks, 41, of Sugar Run.
Joshua Smith, 35, of Lawrenceville to April Ransom, 46, of Lawrenceville.
Adam Mattison, 35, of Elmira, N.Y. to Adrianne Summers, 28, of Elmira, N.Y.
Devon Dean, 25, of Oxford, N.Y. to Hannah King, 26, of Oxford, N.Y.
David T. Knolles, 47, of Towanda to Danielle L. Kobbe, 37, of Towanda.
James C. Sheets, 29, of Towanda to Cricket Eastabrook, 32, of Towanda.
Adam Spaulding, 23, of Milan to Devonne Rogers, 29, of Barton, N.Y.
Joel M. Burns, 32, of Warren Center to Kaitlyn A. Roney, 29, of Warren Center.
Wyatt Warner, 25, of Lawton to Emily Guinane, 24, of Lawton.
Joshua Mulcahy, 32, of Athens to Kelcie L. Brown, 23, of Athens.
Damian Levindoski, 36, of Troy to Tiffany Updike, 33, of Troy.
