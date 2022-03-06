Beau H. Baker, 22, of Lowman to Ashley Purvis, 21, of Chemung County
John E. Shamro, 66, of Troy to Joann M Semancik, 79
Charles A. Wakefield, 42, of Endicott to Tina B. Lawrence, 48, of Endicott.
Jeremy Muszynski, 24, of Canton to Casey Kobbe, 20, of Canton
Alexander W. Shelley, 20, of Athens to Kelly L. Miller, 20, of Rome
Christopher Siler, 36, of LaFollette, TN to Shelby J. Longstreet, 25, of Canton
Emma Matthews, 19, of Rome to Leah Dufford, 19, of Rome
