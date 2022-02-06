Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts European inquiry

In this photo provided by Sea Shepherd on Saturday Feb.5, 2022, dead fish float in the Bay of Biscay, off La Rochelle, western France on Thursday Feb.3, 2022. France’s maritime minister has ordered an investigation after environmental group Sea Shepherd released video and photos of a massive dump of fish in the Atlantic. The images show swarms of fish in the Bay of Biscay off the southwest France. The reason for the dump is unclear.