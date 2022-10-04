ATHENS – The Athens boys soccer team hosted Northeast Bradford on Saturday where they used a blazing start to capture a 4-0 win and move to 8-5-1 on the 2022 season.
Athens would take no time at all to start their strong offensive first half, and Korey Miller would net an early hat trick in the opening few minutes to give his team an early 3-0 lead.
Miller wouldn’t be done just yet, and just minutes before the half would cap off his day with a fourth goal that brought the game to its final count of 4-0.
The Athens defense would suffocate NEB, holding them scoreless during the game, and only allowed two shots on goal, both saved by Grant Leichty.
Athens would hold advantages in shots on goal by a count of 9-2 and corners by a margin of 6-2.
NEB keeper Andrew Beers had five saves in the Afternoon.
Athens will be back in action on Thursday in Troy at 4 p.m. while NEB will take on Wellsboro today at 5:30 p.m.
