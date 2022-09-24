Millerton Fire Company to demonstrate grain bin rescue tube.

The Millerton Fire Company recently received the area’s first grain bin rescue tube. The rescue tube, the first of its kind in the area, was acquired through a grant from Krieger Foundation. As climate conditions in Pennsylvania change, allowing for more cultivation of grain crops and sadly, as more dairy farmers leave the industry to focus on crops, grain bins are becoming more common in areas such as ours.
But farming is one of the most dangerous jobs in America, far more so than other occupations like police work or construction. And grain bins are very dangerous. A study by Purdue University found that more than 150 entrapments in grain were reported over a five year period, though the true number is estimated to be 30% higher than that.
The rescue tube will make its debut Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Miller’s Corn Maze in Columbia Cross Roads. All local fire departments are invited to the Millerton Fire Department’s demonstration of the rescue tube. The department will also demonstrate the tube at their open house on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details on these events can be found on the Millerton Fire Company and Miller’s Corn Maze Facebook pages, or at milllerscornmaze.weebly.com.
