HARRISBURG — Hospitals, nursing homes and emergency workers right here in Pennsylvania will benefit from up to $50 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate, convening remotely for the first time, had Republicans and Democrats agree on the legislation, House Bill 1232. The bill states that the state funding will be deposited into a restricted account under the governor’s jurisdiction and then be used when needed “to buy medical equipment and supplies for health care entities to meet urgent patient and staff needs to address surge demand.”
When Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement on Thursday, he said, “We need more beds, more ventilators, more personal protective equipment, and so much more and we need it as soon as possible because the virus is here. We need to do everything we can to support our front-line medical workers to protect them and ensure they have the equipment to care for patients.” He is expected to sign the bill on Friday.
The reported cases of COVID-19 are increasing every day and until the curve of cases is flattened, everyone needs to continue to do their part to help. On Thursday, the Department of Health announced:
—560 additional cases
—A statewide total of 1,687
—16 deaths
— 16,441 negative test results
“We must do everything we can to prevent an enormous number of Pennsylvanians from becoming ill at the same time,” Gov. Wolf said. “And that means we must continue to distance ourselves socially. Just as doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have their part to play in this battle, so do each of us. When we choose to stay home, we are thanking a medical professional.”
