(MISERACORDIA UNIVERSITY) Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:

Gerrica Clouse, Wyalusing;

Matthew Collins, Sayre;

Sierra Crane, Troy;

Abbie Gillette, Horseheads;

Katie Henson, Canton;

Zackary Jayne, Towanda;

Erin McCawley, Horseheads;

Grace O’Hara, Canton;

Brady Smith, Sayre.