(MISERACORDIA UNIVERSITY) Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:
Gerrica Clouse, Wyalusing;
Matthew Collins, Sayre;
Sierra Crane, Troy;
Abbie Gillette, Horseheads;
Katie Henson, Canton;
Zackary Jayne, Towanda;
Erin McCawley, Horseheads;
Grace O’Hara, Canton;
Brady Smith, Sayre.
