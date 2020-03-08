The season came to an end for the NEB girls with a 45-30 loss to Lancaster Country Day in the PIAA playoffs.

Lancaster Country Day jumped out 12-5 after one quarter, but the Panthers fought back and were within 17-15 at the half.

Lancaster outscored NEB 28-15 in the second half to get the win.

Maisie Neuber led the Panthers with 11 points and Lauryn Jones had nine points.

Lindsay Moore had seven for NEB and Alena Beebe had two points, while Vicky Rought had a point.

Ashanti Duncan led Lancaster Country Day with 18 points.

Nativity BVM 56, Sullivan County 29

The Griffins led 13-11 after one quarter, but were held to 16 points the rest of the way in the loss.

Sophia Springman had nine points, eight boards, a steal and two assists and in her last varsity game Jessica King, a 1,000 point scorer and rebounder in her career, had nine points, 13 boards, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

Sammy Albright had six points, four rebounds and a blocked shot and Stella Harney had three points, three boards and a steal.

Kassidy Beinlich had two points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist and Cassidy Skoranski had two rebounds and a steal. Carly Rupert and Ellie Springman each had rebounds in the game.