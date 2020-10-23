The NEB volleyball team beat Towanda in five on Friday.
The Panthers won 11-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 15-6.
Chloe Baker hd 11 points, three aces, seven kills, an assist and 20 digs and Megan Kovacs had five points, two kills and three digs.
Kylie Lewis had five points, an ace, 18 assists and six digs and Lauryn Schultz had 13 points, two aces, 10 kills, two assists and 15 digs.
Emily Suanj had seven points, three aces, 16 kills and 16 digs, with a block, while Julianna Susanj had 15 points, four aces, five kills, 16 assists and 14 digs.
Kiara Thetga had two points, an ace and five digs.
Maddie Maynard had 18 points, a kill and 22 digs for Towanda and Amanda Horton had 10 points, a kill and 13 digs.
Samarah Smith had nine points, a kill and 16 digs and Gracie Schoonover had nine kills.
Blaze Wood had eight points, three kills, 17 digs and an assist, Paige Manchester had five points, 22 kills, nine blocks and 19 digs and DaLanie Pepper had six points, a kill, 25 assists and nine digs and Aziza Ismailova had three digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-20, 25-16.
Adrian Chobot had two points, a kill and an assist for NEB and Thailey Franklin had four points, an ace, three kills, an assist and five digs.
Lauren Lewis had three points, two aces, two kills, two assists and three digs.
Emma Neuber had three points, a kill, an assist and six digs and Gabby Susanj had 10 points, four aces, five kills, four assists and five digs, while Karita Vandermark had four points, an ace, two assists and two digs.
Brea Overpeck had three points, a kill and three assists for Towanda and Katelyn Williams had two points, four kills and an assist.
Shaylee Greenland had two points, four digs and four assists and Addie Maynard had two points, two kills and seven digs.
Winter Saxer had five kills and a block and Ismailova had eight digs, while Katelyn Heeman had a kill and Athena Chacona had a dig. Katelyn Nonnemacher and Brooke Ceese each had two points.
NP-Liberty 3, Canton 0
25-14, 25-11, 26-24
Darby Stetter had 11 kills and seven digs for NP-Liberty and Charisma Grega had five kills and eight digs, Chloe Hatch had 10 digs and Julia Nawri had 21 assists.
Annie Gaiotti had four points, an ace, eight kills and nine digs for Canton and Aislyn Williams had seven digs, three kills and an assist.
Gracie Covert had two kills, Jillaney Hartford had four kills and Rachel Martin had three kills and a dig.
Jillian Shay had four points, an ace and nine digs, Carmya Martell had five points, a kill, 18 assists and four digs and Trisha Gilbert had three points.
NP-Liberty won the JV match 25-14, 26-24.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Benton 5,
Sullivan County 0
Taylor Hughes, Bryann Hess, Teaghan Bardua, Isabella Bardua and Amber Hughes had goals for Benton in the win.
Sullivan had four shots and two corner kicks in the game.
