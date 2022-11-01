Neeli Bendapudi sought to make Louisville the ‘premier’ anti-racist university. Here’s what happened next.

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.
This is the second and final installment of Spotlight PA’s profile of Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. To read the entire story, visit spotlightpa.org/bendapudi.
Raised in Andhra Pradesh, in southern India, and the oldest of three girls, a young Neeli Bendapudi often heard that sons were traditionally preferable to daughters. Again and again, people would tell her family, “Don’t be sad you only have daughters, who knows what you did in your previous life.”
Penn State’s new president recalled those comments decades later in a 2021 interview at a women’s summit, noting how the words made her more ambitious.
As a young adult, she followed in her father’s footsteps and attended the University of Kansas, where she earned a doctorate in marketing.
Her career oscillated between academia and the private sector. She took on roles such as executive vice president and chief customer officer for Huntington National Bank and worked as a consultant for other major companies. She also taught marketing at Texas A&M University and The Ohio State University, where The New York Times cited her research on Wawa’s customer service.
Regularly lauded for her business experience, she served on the boards of Sheetz and the pharmacy and merchandise franchise Fred’s, and continues to serve on the board of Lancaster Colony, a specialty food manufacturer.
At the University of Kansas, she rose through the ranks from business school dean — where she was celebrated as a “prolific fundraiser” — to provost and executive vice chancellor.
Bendapudi regularly jokes about being a “recovering banker,” though she does not renounce her support of free market capitalism. She also does not mince words when addressing academia’s failures, specifically around diversity and equity.
“The truth is that we handle diversity much worse than any business I know,” Bendapudi told the crowd at the 2021 women’s summit.
Her years working in the private sector and studying successful organizations shaped her leadership style. Influenced by her experience consulting for the Army, she crafted a chief of staff role for her administration.
She tapped Michael Wade Smith for the job. A fellow Kansas graduate who came to the university bursting with ambition, Smith met Bendapudi at an alumni event when she was dean of the Kansas business school. The two formed a tight bond. Again and again, Bendapudi turned to Smith to implement some of her biggest plans. Smith, for his part, praised her leadership style, telling the Penn Stater magazine she is “the most ethical person in the room” when decisions are made.
Their close working relationship overshadows their clear differences. Smith grew up in rural West Kansas, near the Colorado border, and graduated high school from a class of 65. He is 25 years younger than Bendapudi, a classically trained opera singer, and a registered Democrat. Bendapudi has been a registered Republican for decades. These differences, Bendapudi told Spotlight PA, have made their “professional relationship more effective.”
People who have worked with the two say the pair moves in lockstep. A directive from Smith is a directive from Bendapudi.
Louisville: The ‘premier’ anti-racist university
The police killing of Breonna Taylor in her Louisville home in March 2020 galvanized residents across the city to take to the streets demanding changes to policing.
Among the hundreds of protestors chanting “No justice, no peace” as they moved through downtown Louisville was Smith. “Solidarity means taking an action,” he wrote on social media. “... Stand with us. Own your complicity.”
The University of Louisville faced pressure from members of its community who wanted more decisive action in the wake of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s killing of Taylor. The university’s Black Student Union asked for the school to cut ties with city police.
Bendapudi demurred. In a June 2020 open letter to the Black Student Union president, she pledged as president to involve students and their ideas in university efforts for change. However, she wrote, the link between campus and city police would remain.
“Your request for us to immediately terminate our relationship with LMPD would not make our campus or its constituents safer, and it would be an insufficient answer to a very complex problem,” Bendapudi wrote. “The harder work in a necessary partnership is to change, mold and evolve the partnership and the partner to best facilitate the university’s need without compromising our values.”
Smith would head a universitywide anti-racism plan, Bendapudi wrote.
A month later, 700 students, faculty, and staff signed a letter to Bendapudi and other university leaders requesting more action in support of people of color across the school, and questioning how the university was holding itself accountable.
“We are heartened to hear our president and provost state this is a ‘year of accountability’ for anti-racism and indicate the goal to make UofL an ‘anti-racist’ university,” the group wrote. “However, we believe that concrete systemic, institutional changes are necessary to achieve those goals and move us beyond statements of support.”
Three weeks later, Bendapudi unveiled the university’s “Cardinal Anti-Racism Agenda.”
“I have always believed talk is cheap, and that action defines who we really are and what we truly believe,” Bendapudi wrote in the announcement of the effort. “In the months and years ahead, the Cardinal Anti-Racism Agenda will define our actions and guide our work as a university aiming to become the premier anti-racist metropolitan research university in the country.”
The declaration garnered significant applause for the president, winning over the likes of faculty members including Ricky Jones, a Louisville professor and chair of the Department of Pan-African Studies. “I could not have higher praise for her for making that statement, for stepping out with that proclamation,” Jones said. “I thought that was incredibly brave.”
Renee Shaw, the director of public affairs at Kentucky Educational Television who watched the events play out from beyond campus, told Spotlight PA that Bendapudi’s statement was a testament to the president’s unflappable leadership. Calling out racism and bias in that environment was risky, Shaw said. The president was essentially performing a high-wire act balancing the concerns of trustees, the campus, the community, and the state legislature.
Bendapudi’s administration slated the agenda — often abbreviated to CARA — to be finished by late September 2020, when it could be presented at the next trustees meetings, according to internal emails. The faculty and administrators crafting it worked through the summer, typically a time off for faculty.
The group missed its deadline. As the fall semester moved forward, Michele Foster, a professor in the university’s Department of Early Childhood and Elementary Education who worked on the agenda for several months, grew increasingly skeptical of what could be accomplished. In June 2021, nearly a year after the initial announcement, the university said CARA was in “the final stages of development.”
Having a person of color in leadership does not immediately overhaul decades of institutional inertia, Foster told Spotlight PA. The “premier anti-racist metropolitan research university” statement sounded good, she said, but a slogan would not change the ongoing realities of being a person of color.
“That program fell flat on its face,” Foster said. “That’s when I started wondering if she was all show and no go. She is in marketing, and that’s what that was, marketing.”
In written comments to Spotlight PA, Bendapudi said building the agenda was a “multifaceted and challenging process” and that she is “completely committed to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in our universities.”
“There are very few tools we have as leaders of public institutions to make significant change,” Bendapudi wrote. “One tool is proclaiming a bold stance.”
>> READ MORE: Find the complete story at spotlightpa.org/bendapudi.
Others on campus shared Foster’s sentiment. During a series of campuswide listening sessions in 2021, students and university employees called the school’s anti-racism statement “timely,” but voiced concerns about the lack of accountability for leaders to implement the program. Some people of color said they felt tokenized and not supported at the university.
Campus community members later asked for a budget line to support CARA. The university president should do more than just say the right thing, they said during a February 2022 listening session. “Don’t just give lip service,” notes from the session read.
“If you asked people today what has been accomplished by CARA, I don’t think you could get 10 people to tell you,” Foster said. “It’s a report that sits on a shelf.”
Jones disagrees. The notion that Bendapudi was making a deft marketing move is absurd, he said.
“Nobody makes a proclamation like that for PR purposes in Kentucky. So, push that one off the table,” Jones said. It’s more likely, he said, that she was committed but did not have the support or time to bring the plan to fruition.
In an August 2022 op-ed in the Louisville Courier-Journal, Jones argued his school’s aspiration to be the “premier antiracist university” was “over.” With Bendapudi gone, university leaders were no longer behind the effort, he wrote.
“People can criticize Neeli Bendapudi all they want,” Jones told Spotlight PA. “But no such proclamation was made before she got here, and no such proclamation or follow-up has been made since she’s left. So that, in my thinking, is a feather in her cap.”
‘Bendapudi is the university’
While Bendapudi appeared to be navigating her position’s precarity to the praise of campus and community members, her leadership was challenged in several ongoing lawsuits claiming her choices were, at certain points, retaliation.
One lawsuit, filed in 2019, claims Bendapudi was “aware of the retaliatory and unconstitutional actions” reportedly taken against a University of Louisville psychiatrist after he made transphobic comments during an off-campus panel discussion hosted by a conservative think tank. Among the psychiatrist’s most charged accusations is that the university under Bendapudi’s watch knowingly violated his First Amendment right to free speech. The case is ongoing.
The most high-profile lawsuit was filed in July 2022. A former university lawyer claimed Bendapudi and Smith orchestrated a retaliation scheme against her for reporting possible extortion to law enforcement.
In March 2021, the university’s athletic department sought to terminate two assistant coaches, including Dino Gaudio. Gaudio, in response, allegedly threatened to disclose recruiting violations by the university if he was not paid a year-and-a-half salary as a compensation package.
Amy Shoemaker, a deputy general counsel and associate athletic director, alerted campus police of the possible threat. The FBI later became involved in the case, according to the lawsuit.
Shoemaker’s decision upset Bendapudi, according to court records, as the president was concerned in part about negative publicity.
In an alleged phone call between Shoemaker and Smith, the president’s chief of staff reportedly told Shoemaker she should not have reported the extortion attempt to law enforcement. The decision to involve the police is Bendapudi’s decision, Smith reportedly said.
“Bendapudi is the university,” Smith told Shoemaker, according to court records.
Weeks later, the lawsuit says, Bendapudi confronted Shoemaker during a video call with other university leaders.
“Amy!” Bendapudi said, according to court records. “You cannot trust the FBI!”
Later that day, Bendapudi texted Shoemaker an apology. “I just am worried. Appreciate you,” Bendapudi wrote at the end of the message.
Shoemaker claims the university then cut her out of communications central to her job and removed other responsibilities. Shoemaker was let go from Louisville in late 2021, according to the lawsuit.
The university, in its own court filings, denied nearly all of Shoemaker’s allegations.
In an internal memo sent to Penn State trustees and obtained by Spotlight PA, Bendapudi denied the lawsuit’s claims and said she and Smith were looking forward to the facts coming out. She told the trustees she hoped they would not comment to any media about the situation.
Bendapudi told Spotlight PA it would be “inappropriate to comment” on the lawsuits.
“My commitment to ethical conduct and treating people the right way has been unwavering throughout my career,” she said. “... I have and will continue to lead with integrity and have complete confidence in my senior vice president and chief of staff to do the same.”
Penn State Board of Trustees Chair Matthew Schuyler, in a university-provided statement, said the board has complete trust in Bendapudi and Smith.
Away to Happy Valley
When Raymond Burse, a Louisville trustee who helped oversee Bendapudi’s hiring, stepped off a plane in late 2021 and reconnected his phone he got “the shock of my life.”
Bendapudi was leaving Kentucky.
Just a few months earlier, Burse worked on the committee that offered Bendapudi a five-year contract extension. The school was on a good trajectory, he said. There was work to be done, sure, but a sense of stability had returned.
Penn State previously approached Bendapudi about taking over as president, and she declined. But something changed, and, on Dec. 9, 2021, during a special meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees, Bendapudi was selected as Penn State’s 19th president.
Her speech from the lectern at The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center was among her first moments in Centre County. She had never visited State College before accepting the job, instead sending Smith and members of her family on an all-night drive to scope out central Pennsylvania.
Those in Louisville are left to debate what could have been if Bendapudi had stayed — if she had more resources, more support, more time.
“My focus was on the goals of the university,” Bendapudi told Spotlight PA, “which I was committed to upholding, and I approached my decisions based on how to move the institution forward and keep it thriving.”
Bendapudi, 59, said in September she plans to retire as a Nittany Lion.
“I think you’ll see what she’s really committed to at Penn State, if she stays,” Jones said.
In some ways, history is already repeating itself for the new president. She is the first woman and first person of color to hold the role at Penn State. Early in her presidency, she chose not to fire a professor who got into a physical altercation with a student during a COVID-19 vaccine rally, an incident that received national attention. In October, Bendapudi announced the university was canceling its planned Center for Racial Justice, instead saying it would invest in existing diversity efforts. She is also taking the helm of a university facing a $127 million budget deficit she did not anticipate. Faculty morale is low.
A board of trustees is again turning to Bendapudi to fix it.
Reach Spotlight PA Penn State Investigative Reporter Wyatt Massey at wmassey@spotlightpa.org or 445-236-0562.
SUPPORT THIS JOURNALISM and help us reinvigorate local news in north-central Pennsylvania at spotlightpa.org/statecollege. Spotlight PA is funded by foundationsand readers like you who are committed to accountability and public-service journalism that gets results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.