TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Easter Bunny hopped his way over to an egg hunt for all ages at The Petal Post at 21 Main Street in Towanda Borough on Saturday.
The yard was sectioned off into three sections: toddlers under three were brought towards the back of the building, kids from four to seven years old had a section in the middle, and the older kids had free rein over the front lawn.
This was the first Easter egg hunt put together by long-time florist and shop owner Jessica Hilts.
“When my girls were little I always liked to do it for them, and now I have the space, and kids in this town don’t always have much to do, so we’re having an egg hunt for them,” she said.
The only rule set by Hilts was that kids could only take one golden egg each; if they found more than one, they were asked to leave it for another child to find.
In an effort to make the afternoon as fun for kids as possible, Hilts went out and got toys like kites and bubbles as prizes for finding the golden eggs.
“I love to have kids have fun,” she stated.
Over 30 kids gathered in the parking lot, anxiously waiting to start filling their baskets.
The Easter Bunny appeared from a side door of the shop right at 2 p.m. and the kids happily followed him towards the pastel eggs, some in plain view and some a bit more hidden.
Amy Walters of Wyalusing said, “It’s nice to have somebody local put something on for the kids, especially with all of this COVID stuff going on. It’s nice to be able to get out and do stuff.”
Suzanne Ross and Ashley Hart of Wyalusing and Shunk said that they were happy to have the opportunity to build memories and have a sense of normalcy with their children in the time of COVID-19.
The eggs were all collected in minutes and kids disbursed to dig into their baskets or line up at the shop door with their golden eggs in exchange for a prize.
A socially distanced Easter egg scavenger hunt was held at Sayre Health Care Center at 151 Keefer Lane at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, where kids registered and filled out a scavenger sheet as they walked around the building and found eggs hidden in resident’s windows.
Director of Activities Becky Rae related that the kids received a candy goodie bag in exchange for their completed sheets and they were entered into a raffle to win bigger prizes.
“There’s no physical eggs, just to avoid mass gatherings and because the residents can still see the kids through their windows. We’ve been asking the kids to wave as they go by since we can’t allow anyone in the facility right now,” she said.
Melissa Sklarkowski of Sayre stated that her family comes every year and that they love the center, where her husband Matthew has worked as a physical therapy assistant for five years.
“We come every year,” she said. “I love that it’s family oriented. They bring in families from all around and they try to make this a home for their residents.”
The annual Troy Fair Queen Easter egg hunt fundraiser had a huge turnout of about 160 kids throughout the day, according to Secretary Tamara Hess.
She related that families loved the sunny weather and mingling with the Easter Bunny and his friend, the Easter Duck.
Raegan Braund, the 2020 Troy Fair Queen, noted that the kids had the entire distance of the football field and surrounding grounds to spread out and have some Easter fun at a safe distance.
She was happy to help with registration and filling the eggs since wasn’t able to help plan the egg hunt last year as 2019 First Alternate amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.