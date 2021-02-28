ATVFC holds drive-thru chicken barbecue, shares gratitude for local community

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Community fundraising like Saturday afternoon’s chicken barbecue dinner event is what keeps the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company going, according to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Benjamin.
He said that ATVFC is planning on holding the same all-day drive-thru style pickup on the last Saturday of the month all through 2021.
Saturday’s event sold 200 chickens in about 70 pre-orders. Drive in orders were accepted, although ordering ahead of time was encouraged on the fire company’s Facebook page and the chickens were sold out by pre orders by 9 a.m.
For $10, residents got half of a chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, and a roll. The chicken halves alone went for $7 each.
ATVFC stays funded by community events like these and it gives the members a chance to show the community how grateful they are for their ongoing support, according to Benjamin.
“We’re not tax-based. We rely on the community,” he said.
Since Athens Township doesn’t receive a fire tax like surrounding Athens Borough and Sayre, funding for necessities including gear and trucks come from public contributions during fundraising events.
“It doesn’t matter how much we raise, it’s the fact that the community is helping us. That’s what we look forward to. Between the chicken barbecue, bingo, gun raffles, and ham and turkey parties, we’re always doing something to generate money from the public to enjoy because that’s what we rely on,” Benjamin said.
ATFVC was able to purchase a new truck last week from fundraising money. Members thanked the local community for allowing them to supply themselves with equipment to best serve and protect the community.
Benjamin noted that finding volunteer members at ATVFC is no easy task.
“When I ask people ‘Have you ever thought about joining your local volunteer fire company?’ they think, ‘I don’t want to run into a burning building,’” he said.
He stated that ATVFC works at many different capacities including interior and exterior firefighters, truck operators, directing traffic as fire police, running the paperwork side of things and helping to put fundraising events together.
Those who are interested in hearing more about volunteering and anyone who didn’t get chicken before it sold out is encouraged to attend the next drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner on March 27 in the parking lot of the fire company located at 211 Herrick Avenue.
