Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

Abington School District Administration Building, one of a dozen school districts the Pennsylvania auditor general noted had exploited a legal loophole to avoid a referendum on tax increases.

 Center Square Photo

A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum.

In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes.