TOWANDA – A local conservation district will have additional funding thanks to a series of grants from a state agency.
Bradford County Conservation District was granted over $30,000 in Environmental Education Grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The department announced that it will bestow over $1 million in the grants to 73 projects throughout Pennsylvania.
The Bradford County Conservation District received $29,942 to hold a Forestry Education Symposium. The grant will allow BCCD to offer two Forestry Education events for private landowners, as well as professionals specializing in forestry and logging. The programs will feature guest speakers and a field tour, while attendees are encouraged to learn more about forest sustainability. Partnering organizations will include the Northern Tier Hardwood Association and eight conservation districts.
BCCD will also receive $4,912 that will eventually go towards new materials and curriculum for six local school districts. Specifically, schools will implement Eels in the Classroom, an interdisciplinary, standards-based, educational experience during the 2023-2024 school year.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) expressed his excitement to see areas in his district receive funding.
“Engaging Pennsylvanians of all ages in environmental education can have a lasting impact,” Yaw said. “Our conservation districts are the boots on the ground, and they work to develop programs and projects consistent with environmental stewardship, while schools and colleges utilize this funding for a broad range of hands-on training. I am pleased to see state investment in these important local projects.”
The Environmental Education Grants Program was created through the Environmental Education Act of 1993. DEP has awarded $13.3 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to support 2,199 projects to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.