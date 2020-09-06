BCCD recognizes outstanding road work

BCCD participates in the state-wide Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Program (DGLVR) which provides funding for environmental improvements and reduced long-term maintenance of our network of dirt and gravel roads. Since its formation in 1997, the program has helped Bradford County municipalities improve approximately 70 miles of dirt and gravel roads. Each year BCCD recognizes a handful of those municipalities that stand out above the rest in various categories.
This year’s Outstanding Project of the Year goes to (drum roll, please…) Warren Township for an exceptional overall project on Coburn Hill Road! The road crew, office staff, and supervisors all have a can-do attitude, are easy to work with, work quickly and consistently, and take great pride in their work! The project was 3,200 feet in length and consisted of adding seven cross pipes to reduce the volume of water in ditches which in turn reduces erosion and sediment reaching the stream; added or replaced four driveway pipes; added approximately 13,550 tons of road fill to promote sheet flow and gain road width; installed 200’ of drain tile to maintain a dry road surface and prevent pot-holing; installed head walls and end walls on each pipe along with rock inlet and outlet protection to reduce erosion; crowned the road surface to keep water from concentrating on the road; created stable vegetated ditches to reduce scour and filter sediments and nutrients; and worked with landowners and other agencies to accomplish this project through State Game Lands. By installing all the above-mentioned practices, road maintenance is greatly reduced, the road is more easily traveled by vehicles, and it’s better for the environment. Thanks to Warren Township for all their hard work and dedication to their roads and all they do to improve the DGLVR Program, the environment, and the community.
BCCD Dirt and Gravel Road Program funds have purchased two road signs that mark the ends of this Outstanding Project of the Year, so take a ride through the Game Lands and check out their great work!
BCCD would also like to announce a few other Municipal Awards received this year:
The Outstanding Secretary Award goes to Standing Stone Township (Michelle Clark). Michelle did an exceptional job administering the grant for the township and that goes a long way to help our staff verify and pay bills.
The Highest In-kind Amount Award goes to Towanda Township for a project completed on Bennett Road. Anytime a municipality puts additional money toward a project, it helps us stretch our dollars so more municipalities can participate and more miles of road can be addressed.
The Fastest Completed Project Award goes to Troy Township for a project on Carnwright Mountain Road. This project was completed quickly and the job was done well. Anytime a project can be wrapped up in a timely manner, it frees up staff to assist other municipalities and landowners.
Finally, the award for Promoting the Program goes to Smithfield Township. Smithfield Township regularly uses practices they’ve learned through the program on non-project road sites and are always willing to assist BCCD with demonstration projects or trainings for other municipalities or technicians looking to improve or start a new DGLVR program elsewhere.
The Bradford County Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Program Staff would like to thank all our participants for working with the program and for implementing so many great projects every year. Keep up the good work! If you would like more information or have questions about the DGLVR Program please check out our website, like us on facebook, or give us a call.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.