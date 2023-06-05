Bipartisan support for mandatory rehab after repeat overdoses

Trash, including discarded syringes and other rubbish, in an open-air heroin market that has thrived for decades, slated for cleanup along train tracks a few miles outside the heart of Philadelphia.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

(The Center Square) – Despite the proliferation of anti-overdose drugs and fentanyl test strips in recent years, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle believe involuntary commitment may be the next step necessary to ease the opioid crisis.

Rather than leaving people with substance abuse issues to their devices, residents would have to complete a mandatory rehabilitation program after first responders revive them from an overdose three times.