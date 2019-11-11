It was a great day for this county, when around 30,000 people met with a common purpose as was July 26th, there was nothing but jubilation for soldier and civilian mingles in a glad homecoming festival that would never be forgotten by the people of Bradford county.
The sky, somewhat overcast in the morning, could not dampen the ardor of the people who came from every town, hamlet and farm and early in the day special trains, automobiles and carriages from all directions began to unload their human cargoes in the county seat, and by mid-forenoon Main street was a seething mass of good natured, good feeling county citizens.
The music of the local and visiting bands could be heard, relatives and friends greeted one another, doughboys and “gobs,” reunited again after brief separation, shouted a “hell-o butty” and a pair of hands united in the grip of the big fraternity — the service men’s clan.
Immediately upon the arrival of Major General Henry Pomeroy Davison (major fund raiser for the American Red Cross) at the home of W. J. Ruggles on Bridge Street, where he was entertained at luncheon, the Troy band “from his old home town” gave him a serenade lasting more than half an hour.
There was a forenoon baseball game played in the East Side baseball grounds and dinner was served at various locations throughout the town. A visit to the dining room of various church and Mercur Hall where the Wysox Sewing Society served found them all well filled with soldiers enjoying the splendid dinner furnished by the “chow” committee and served by the ladies societies of the churches.
The dining rooms were decorated with flags and flowers, many of the wildflowers in season being used.
At the Methodist church the service flag with 54 stars — four gold stars and two red ones — hung at one end of the room.
The Episcopal church was beautifully decorated outside, with the service flag in the center. Here while dinner was being served, Mrs. Robert Kizer sang several solos which were much appreciated, and many encores called for.
The Presbyterian church was decorated outside, having the word welcome in large white letters among evergreens.
The Catholic church served a large number of boys and entertained them with music.
The Universalist served more than 200. The boys did not hesitate to make good on the old camp call “Come and get it.”
The following menu was served at all places:
Chicken, biscuit, new potatoes, vegetables, salad, jelly, apple pie and ice cream, coffee.
In every place the soldiers and others were cordially greeted by a reception committee and were quickly and efficiently served.
The following were the chairmen and various “chow” committees who had charge of the eating places: Methodist church — Mrs. Wilson Gillette, Mrs. John McCracken. Episcopal church — Mrs. Hagerman, Mrs. C. H. Jennings, Miss Sarah Mercur. Catholic church — Mrs. Bustin, Mrs. C. J. Sullivan. Presbyterian church — Miss Maud Frost, Mrs. Morley. Universalist church — Mrs. J. D. Merrick, Mrs. George Smeaton.
The Home Coming Day parade was the greatest event of its kind ever held in northern Pennsylvania. The number of men in line, the military aspect, the number of bands and the quality of the music, the organization of the parade, the cooperation of the different units and individuals taking part, all had their share in making the feature of the day an unqualified success. Slightly over seven hundred uniformed men were in line, representing every corner of Bradford County.
The men marched well indeed, and in spite of the extreme heat, only a few fell out of ranks. Men from every branch of the service were in line.
The parade organized by Major David R. Smith was schedule to move at 2 o’clock and at just 2:05 the head of the procession passed the Court House, southbound on Main street, to the cheers of the thousands of spectators gathered at that point. C. H. Jennings mounted headed the parade and was followed by Major H. P. Davison, Hon. Louis T. McFadden, Hon. William Maxwell, Hon A. C. Fanning and E. E. VanDyne in an auto.
The Ingeroll Rand band of 23 pieces, headed the main body of the parade and immediately following came the Grand Army men of the county, carried in 28 autos nearly 150 in number. Bringing up the rear of the G. A. R. contingent was Reed Dunfee’s Civil War Drum Corps. Composed of Mr. Dunfee, John Overton and Wood May, drummers and Fred Johnson fifer. They rode on a float decorated with bunting and evergreen. Immediately following the drum corps came sixteen Spanish War Veterans headed by Hon. F. N. Moore.
The next section was composed of service men and was headed by eight officers of the U. S. service, six different branches being represented. The Waverly band of 23 pieces followed and then came the up-county representation of service men, marching in column of fours in command of four officers and 40 sailors in charge of Naval Lieutenant and Chief Petty Officer. The men represented Sayre, Athens, Smithfield, Milan, South Waverly and the northeast of the county.
The next contingent was headed by the Troy band of 25 pieces and was composed of men from Troy, Canton, Alba, Columbia Crossroads, Granville, East Troy, East Canton, LeRoy, Gillett and Burlington. They were headed by three officers.
The men from the eastern part of the county came next. They represented Wyalusing, Camptown, LeRaysville, Stevensville, and all southeastern Bradford, they were headed up by four officers. The central county boys brought up the rear and represented Towanda and vicinity, Ulster, Monroeton, Powell, New Albany and Laquin. They were led by Captain Fred Rockwell and were followed by several wounded men riding in autos representing all parts of the county.
The Canton band of 22 pieces headed the next division followed by the Robert Packer Hospital Ambulance carrying four nurses and a doctor. This division was composed of various Red Cross organizations of the county. Towanda was represented by a float in the form of a ship that carried several young ladies dressed as Red Cross Nurses. The Red Cross float was followed by the big float of the Sayre Red Cross Canteen. This float was easily the best in line and the forty-two women in their blue uniforms and white caps who marched behind it were, next to the soldiers and sailors, easily the hit of the parade The Sayre Canteen had a reputation among soldiers in general of being a big hearted one. Other Red Cross units represented were Troy, Homets Ferry and Granville Center, all having beautifully decorated floats in line.
The Laquin band of 16 pieces led the next division, which was headed by the Salvation Army of this vicinity. They had 25 in line, and nearly all in uniform, then came the Boy Scouts, in uniform the Linta Hose Company, 25 strong and the Hawes Hose Company with 16 men in line.
The Towanda band, with 27 pieces led the last division of the parade, which was composed of organizations and civilians in decorated autos, there being about 20 machines all told.
The parade was followed by an address given in front of the Court House by Major General Davison. After the address Davison wen to the main court room where the citizens followed through to shake hands with him. There was an afternoon baseball game followed by evening gaiety service men attended movies at the Keystone theater or attended dances at Mercur Hall and the Towanda Tennis Court.
Not until late in the night had the town assumed anything approaching the normal but as Towanda settled down for the night it was called “The End of a Perfect Day.”
Henry G. Farley is president of the Bradford County Historical Society. The society has commemorated Bradford County’s participation in the WWI for the past three years
