Bradford County surpasses 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 (free to read)

Bradford County saw its largest daily increase in several weeks with 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Saturday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Two of the new confirmed cases were reportedly among nursing home residents.
There were five more probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive.
Friday’s increase in 11 new confirmed cases brought the county over 4,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 141 new confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 230 new confirmed cases.
As of Saturday’s data the county had seen a cumulative total of 4,056 confirmed cases and 84 related deaths, including 33 confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed that 3,968 county residents were partially vaccinated and 8,117 were fully vaccinated from the virus.
There were 5,343 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 sent to the DOH through midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,038,749.
Ninety percent of the statewide confirmed cases had been considered recovered.
The update showed that 2,173 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized with the virus including 433 COVID-19 patients who were in the ICU.
