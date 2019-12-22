Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. acknowledges December giving

This year, Wyalusing’s Pivot Physical Therapy staff held a pajama drive for the children enrolled in the Wyalusing Head Start classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. The Pivot staff chose pajamas and blankets because they wanted to the children to have something that would be useful. The drive also collected coloring books and crayons so the children would have something fun to do.
On Dec. 18, Wyalusing Pivot Physical Therapy staff members Heather, Megan, Barry, LaDonna, Kim and Kristen visited the classroom to bring the gifts. Each child received a brand-new pair of pajamas, a blanket, a coloring book and a box of crayons.
“Thank you Wyalusing Pivot Physical Therapy staff, from everyone with Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.,” said the Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of five; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
