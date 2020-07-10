A $1.5 million grant will help bring more cost-effective natural gas power from Williams Companies to Eureka Resources in Standing Stone Township, allowing the wastewater treatment facility to replace the propane it currently uses for its crystallization extraction process.
On Thursday, Bradford County Commissioners approved a cooperation agreement between the Progress Authority and Eureka Resources for the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant, which requires a one-to-one match.
By converting natural gas industry wastewater into household products such as high-grade salt that can be used in pool filtration, Progress Authority Executive Director Tony Ventello highlighted the environmental benefits to Eureka’s operations.
Ventello estimated that with funding sources and contractors still needing to be secured for the project, work could begin next spring.
