WAVERLY – The 18th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice took place Friday at Shepard Hills Country Club. The mission of the tournament was to raise funds for Hospice, which provides end-of-life services for patients throughout the area – regardless of ability to pay – and offers bereavement services in the community.
Through the participation of this year’s sponsors, players and the community, the tournament was able to raise more than $30,000.
Guthrie Hospice Director Anja Miller said, “These funds are greatly appreciated and will go a long way in continuing to provide essential services to our Hospice patients and their families during their time of need.”
This year’s major sponsors were Williams Toyota of Sayre (title sponsor), Keck’s Food Service, Inc. and Stevens and Lee (refreshment sponsors), and Sayre American Legion Post 283 and First Light (registration sponsors).
This year’s tournament winners were:
- 1st – Team Tom Collins
- 2nd – Team Jack Benjamin
- 3rd – Gannon Associates
- 4th – The Grille at The Train Station
- 5th – Edward Jones
- 6th – Hudock Capital
- 7th – Hampford Research
Special precautions were taken during this year’s event to protect the health and safety of participants due to COVID-19. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing were followed.
In June, the 19th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice will take place. Visit www.guthrie.org for more information.
