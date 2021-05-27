21st AnnualJoe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament announces 'eagle sponsors'

The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce announced their “Eagle Sponsors” Wednesday for the 21st Annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament that will be held on Aug. 5 at the Club Shepard Hills in Waverly.
First Citizens Community Bank, Gannon Associates and Valley Economic Development Association are pitching in to help with the success of this year’s tournament as Eagle Sponsors.
“This tournament started in 2000 to assist the chamber in rent expenses so we could have a visible office space. In addition, the chamber raises funds to help support the Choices educational program and provides student scholarships for a graduating student from Athens, Sayre and Waverly,” stated GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill.
Joe Wolf was involved with the chamber from its inception until his passing in 1998. He served on the Board of Directors several terms and received the prestigious “Businessperson of the Year” honor in 1991. His community service did not stop with the chamber. He was on the Board of Directors for the Spaulding Memorial Library, the Robert Packer Hospital, Marine Midland Bank, the National Home Furnishing Association, as well as Valley Economic Development Association where he was one of the founding board members of the NY-Penn Leadership Committee. Wolf was a high school religious education teacher, a Sayre Business Association member and served as president. He was one of the founding members of the Island Pond Committee, as well as a member of the St. Joseph’s Human Development Committee. Wolf was also very involved in the United Way and the annual Crop Walk.
All businesses are invited to participate in this fund-raising effort. A portion of the proceeds will again be donated to the Choices 8th Grade Educational Program hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce and scholarships to graduating seniors from each Valley school. A day of fun and prizes is in store for anyone attending this year’s tournament.
For more information and to make reservations or donate, contact Hill at (607) 249-6192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.