WYSOX – With free food, live music and guests packed in multiple rooms, Dandy Mini Mart celebrated the grand opening of it’s Wysox location on Saturday; but while the ribbon cutting signified the new business the building itself holds hordes of historic value.
The Piollet Mansion, where Wysox’s Dandy Mini Mart is now held, was built in 1872 by Victor E. Piollet whose family was “an integral part of Bradford County’s early development, occupying key roles in the railroad and canal industries, as well as politics,” according to a press release published by Dandy.
The mansion later fell into disrepair, as remembered by Dandy President Randy Williams, who recalled shooting pigeons at the property with his friends before it was bought and established as a general store owned by Sam Fulmer and later Richard Buice.
While the building no longer serves as a home to prestigious Bradford County citizens, Williams explained that it has maintained much of it’s history even as it has been transformed into local convenience store and will now strive to create a cozy atmosphere to all local individuals.
Though a new addition has been added to the original Piollet mansion and is home to most of the Dandy store, parts of the shop including the beer cave, store offices, newly renovated restrooms and a community room and seating area are located in what was the original structure.
Williams shared his plans for the seating area specifically, deeming it a “gathering place” and explaining that it’s meant to foster an atmosphere “much like a Starbucks where people are comfortable to come maybe soak up a little history, and drink a cup of coffee and just enjoy the day.”
“It does my heart good to see people sitting in these chairs, reading a newspaper and having a cup of coffee and being part of this history,” he said.
The Dandy press release detailed that two sections of the building’s flooring have been removed “to create a four story open atrium all the way up to the windowed cupola” while original doorway moldings and wainscoting were restored, and sections of the original hardwood floors were repurposed into Dandy store signage.
The building also “underwent significant energy efficient upgrades, including new windows.”
During the Saturday grand opening ceremony, Williams stated that while it would interesting to have a guestbook of individuals that have visited the former mansion over the years, one is somewhat available as portions of grafitti including names have been left on upper level walls of the building and will continue on as reminders of it’s history.
“We really didn’t plan to do what we’ve done,” he said, referring to the vast remodeling project. “But this thing is such an iconic building, the tree out front ... it’s absolutely beautiful, the building’s beautiful, I can’t imagine what it was like in it’s day...we’re real proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here, we’re real proud of the history of this building.”
Saturday’s ribbon cutting festivities also included food food sampling, prize giveaways, face painting, children’s activities and Halloween goody bags for kids, and live music from Ain’t Misbehavin’.
The first 100 visitors received a pack of 10 postcards designed by Dandy featuring images of the Wysox area provided by the Bradford County Historical Society.
Bradford County Historical Society President Henry Farley presented a showcase of the history of the Piollet Mansion at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.