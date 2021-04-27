The Athens Business Association will be celebrating May as Beautify the Borough month and have prizes in store for the grand winner of a porch decorating contest.
According to an announcement, the ABA is asking residents to decorate their porches and submit a photo of their work by May 31 through a link at CheckOutAthens.com.
The grand prize winner will receive a $50 gift certificate for Robinson’s Contracting and Landscaping, a handmade wreath from S.H.E.A. Creations & Company, and a hanging basket from the Rise and Shine Community Center.
Organizers with the ABA noted that the neighboring Sayre and Waverly business associations are also working on a variety of projects to showcase the beauty of the Valley.
