After deadly crash, Sam's steps up with $10K donation for boy

As the old proverb goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.”
On Monday, 8-year-old Jamison Root and his grandparents learned just how much the community can help as they were presented a $10,225 check from the staff at Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre.
A little more than a week ago, the grounds along North Lehigh Avenue were busy with those stepping out in support of the Athens boy, who in June lost his father Quincey to a motorcycle accident.
Jamison’s mother had passed away a few years before.
Sam’s Bar and Grill owner Jeff Lantz said he provided the venue while his staff and customers stepped up to help Jamison, whose father had been a loyal customer. Many businesses and others jumped on board as well.
On July 20, Sam’s Bar and Grill kicked off the benefit with a motorcycle ride, chicken barbecue, Chinese auction, raffle, dunk tank, and live music.
“Virtually every local business in the Valley and surrounding area donated money, donated goods for the Chinese auction,” said Lantz.
“The bikers played a huge role in this,” he continued. “They were one of the first groups that I asked for assistance. Quincey, Jamison’s dad, was an avid biker and they stepped up big for us. They are very generous, very big-hearted people.”
Jamison now lives with his grandparents in Athens. His grandfather, Charles Lattimer, said the donation means a lot to the family.
“It’s just great what they did, and he (Jamison) really appreciates it, too,” said Lattimer.
Sam’s Bar and Grill plans to make the fundraiser an annual event, with all proceeds — like Monday’s donation — going into a memorial trust fund to help Jamison after high school.
With more time to plan, Lantz believes they can surpass the amount of this year’s donation with the second annual event.
“He’s 8 years old. He’s lost both his mother and his father, so we’re hoping to give him a start after high school,” said Lantz.
“I’m very proud of the community, the Valley area. There are so many good people,” he continued. “They really came out in droves to help us. They were very generous with not only their money, but their time.”
