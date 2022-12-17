Troy FCCB

Pictured is the First Citizens Community Bank building in Troy during a cruise-in car show last year.

 Review File Photo

MANSFIELD – Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), the holding company of FCCB (First Citizens Community Bank), is pleased to announce its induction to the ABA (American Bankers Association) NASDAQ Community Bank Index (ABAQ), the nation’s most broadly representative stock index for community banks.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) is one of five banks across the nation recently added to the index (ABAQ), which now includes 284 community banks with $272.1 billion in market capitalization. The index is calculated on both a total return and price return basis. It is reported daily as a total return index, which means that the value of reinvested dividends is included in the calculation. The total return index is commonly used as a benchmark in proxy statements throughout the community banking industry.