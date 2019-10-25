Six employees of Armenia Mountain Wind were hard at work at the Endless Mountains Mission Center in Troy on Thursday as part of a United Way of Bradford County Day of Caring project. AMW employees aided the mission center by helping with landscaping, stripping floors, power washing the building and painting a shed.
Armenia Mountain Wind assists EMMC
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
