ELMIRA – Arnot Health was recently named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022, according to a press release sent out by the health care system.
This list is put together by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. According to the release, Forbes and Statista selected employers through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 60,000 American employees at companies with more than 1,000 employees. A total of 1,000 employers were named to the list, 500 large and 500 midsize.
The evaluation included direct and indirect recommendations from employees, who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
Arnot Health was recognized as one of the 500 companies in the midsize category, becoming one of only 48 hospitals in the entire country — and one of only three hospitals in New York State — to be named to be included in the 1,000 companies listed by Forbes.
“Arnot Health is honored and proud to receive this national recognition from Forbes,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lawrence. “This award reflects how deeply we value our employees and the importance that Arnot places on the success and satisfaction of our team members. It is extremely satisfying to know that our focus on compensation, employee recognition, and effective communication is having such a positive impact and we look forward to continuing and expanding these and other efforts.”
Arnot has more than 2,800 employees working across three hospital campuses and more than 50 outpatient clinic locations in the Southern Tier, making it one of the largest employers in the region.
According to data from the Healthcare Association of New York State, Arnot Health has an estimated economic impact of almost $700 million to the local economy every year.
For more information on the Arnot Health Care System, visit arnothealth.org.
