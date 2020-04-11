Facing a drop in revenue of around 50%, Arnot Health announced Friday that it would be furloughing non-critical positions.
In a news release, the organization attributed the revenue shortage as an unintended consequence to New York state mandates that suspended routine, non-emergent care to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 and make sure beds are available to those who need them.
“As leaders of organizations comprised of such talented, dedicated, and compassionate professionals, this is the most painful decision hospital boards and management teams now must make,” said Jonathan Lawrence, Arnot Health president and CEO. “It is of no consolation that so many other facilities are now forced to take similar measures. However, this action is essential to safeguard our organization‟s viability and to preserve the future of our mission. Arnot is working with our elected officials and state healthcare association to ensure that our voice is heard as legislation is developed to ease the devastating financial impact of this crisis on our people and our organization.”
The organization is currently determining which positions will be furloughed, as they announced to employees Thursday. Those furloughed will be notified no later than April 17, and could be called back depending on patient volumes.
To provide additional help, a COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund will be established through the Arnot Health Foundation.
“As we are all in this together, my family and I will be making a leadership-level gift to inspire others in the organization, and throughout our community, to support our colleagues,” Lawrence said.
